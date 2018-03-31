Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 March

Roadside bomb kills two Afghan soldiers in Kandahar


YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. Two Afghan soldiers were killed and three others were wounded as a roadside bomb went off in Kandahar, Afghanistan, RIA Novosti reported.

The explosion took place in the morning of March 31 as the military vehicle approached the roadside IED.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

