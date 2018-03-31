Luxembourg MEP Frank Engel certain of Armenia’s great willingness in implementing CEPA with EU

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. There is no obstacle for ratification of the new Armenia-EU agreement in Luxembourg, Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Frank Engel representing Luxembourg told ARMENPRESS in an exclusive interview.

“There is no obstacle, there are simply procedural issues. It is in process,” the MEP said, adding that he has no doubt that the signatories will remain faithful to their commitments.

“This is something that the diplomatic service and leadership of Armenia began with great decisiveness, and I have no doubt that they will realize their part with great willingness and desire. We succeeded in signing it, which is very good, but the signing and ratification is one issue, whereas its practical implementation is another issue, since it will require progress in a number of sectors, I am sure that those who must do this know what and how they should do, and they will do it,” MEP Frank Engel said.

Speaking about the recently inaugurated Honorary Consulate of Luxembourg in Yerevan, MEP Engel said he knows Consul Suren Zohrabyan very well and he is sure that he will succeed in the development of bilateral relations.

“It would be very good for business exchanges between the two countries to increase, because they aren’t on a level which they could’ve perfectly be, there is still place for development and I am sure that the consul can organize this”.

Armenia signed CEPA with the European Union on November 24, 2017. Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini signed the deal in the presence of Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan and President of the European Council Donald Tusk in Brussels.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan