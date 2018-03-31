The Footballer More Famous Than The Kardashians – COPA90’s film about Mkhitaryan

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. Copa90 presented a short film about Henrikh Mkhitaryan, captain of the Armenian national football team and midfielder of London’s Arsenal.

The film is titled The Footballer More Famous Than The Kardashians, a reference to the internationally popular Armenian-American reality TV stars, and how Mkhitaryan rose to worldwide fame – perhaps even surpassing the socialite family’s popularity as the informal “most famous Armenians”.

In the video, the Armenian international talks about his career and the path to Arsenal.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan