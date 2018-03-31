Owner of Kemerovo mall pleads guilty for deaths of 64

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. Yulia Bogdanova, owner of the building which housed the Zimnyaya Vishnya (Winter Cherry) shopping mall in the Russian town of Kemerovo, has plead guilty in court for the fatal fire which killed 64 people, RIA Novosti reported.

Bogdanova was charged with violating fire safety requirements, which led to fatal consequences.

According to the investigation, the CEO was numerously notified by her staff that the fire alarm system is faulty, but she failed to do anything about it.

A fire broke out on the top floor of the Zimnyaya Vishnya (or Winter Cherry), a four-story shopping mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo on March 25, eventually engulfing an area of 1,500 square meters. According to latest reports, the disastrous inferno claimed the lives of 64 people, including 41 children. Seventy-six people, including 27 children, were hurt.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan