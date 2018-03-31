Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 March

Israeli UAV crashes in southern Lebanon – Hezbollah’s al-Manar


YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. An Israeli drone crashed in southern Lebanon, Hezbollah’s al-Manar TV reported.

“An unmanned Israeli spy plane crashes between the villages of Beit Yahoun and Baraachit,” al-Manar reported.

No other details have been reported.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan

 




