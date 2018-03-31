Erdogan, Trump hold phone call

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump, the Turkish Anadolu news agency reported.

Erdogan and Trump discussed bilateral relations, as well as regional matters.

The sides namely addressed the latest developments in Syria and Iraq, and vowed to continue cooperation “in line with allied spirit”.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan