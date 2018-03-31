Armenia’s Pizzelli shows off Aktobe FC #10 jersey

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. Marcos Pizzelli, footballer of the Armenian national team, presented his Aktobe FC jersey. Pizzelli was re-signed by the Kazakh club recently.

The Armenian footballer will wear the #10 shirt in the Kazakh championship.

Pizzelli played for Aktobe FC previously in the 2014/2015 seasons, making 55 appearances and scoring 13 goals.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan