Armenia’s Pizzelli shows off Aktobe FC #10 jersey
YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. Marcos Pizzelli, footballer of the Armenian national team, presented his Aktobe FC jersey. Pizzelli was re-signed by the Kazakh club recently.
The Armenian footballer will wear the #10 shirt in the Kazakh championship.
Pizzelli played for Aktobe FC previously in the 2014/2015 seasons, making 55 appearances and scoring 13 goals.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
