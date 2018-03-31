Gevorg Ghazaryan makes appearance for C.S. Marítimo in winning match against Feirense
YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. Gevorg Ghazaryan, midfielder of the Armenian national football team, who also plays for C.S. Marítimo, made an appearance for the Portuguese team as part of a national championship match against Feirense.
C.S. Marítimo defeated Feirense 4:1.
Although Ghazaryan wasn’t in the starting lineup, the Armenian was brought in as a substitution in the last minute.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
