Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 March

Gevorg Ghazaryan makes appearance for C.S. Marítimo in winning match against Feirense


YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. Gevorg Ghazaryan, midfielder of the Armenian national football team, who also plays for C.S. Marítimo, made an appearance for the Portuguese team as part of a national championship match against Feirense.

C.S. Marítimo defeated Feirense 4:1.

Although Ghazaryan wasn’t in the starting lineup, the Armenian was brought in as a substitution in the last minute.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration