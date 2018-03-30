Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 March

Police Colonel Ashot Aharonyan awarded with “Medal of Gratitude” by President of Armenia


YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan signed a decree on awarding the Head of the Office of Public Relations and Information of the Police of the Republic of Armenia, Colonel of Police Ashot Agaronyan with the “Medal of Gratitude”, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan




Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
