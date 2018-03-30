Switalski is convinced “Creative Europe” program will open new doors in front of Armenian artists

YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Switalski is convinced that in the sidelines of the “Creative Europe” program many Armenian artists will participate in different EU-funded projects, ARMENPRESS reports Switalski told the reporters on March 30.

“10 days ago Culture Minister of Armenia Armen Amiryan and European Commissioner Tibor Navracsics signed a memorandum of understanding that allows Armenia to participate in “Creative Europe” program. I am very glad Armenia has joint the cultural component of the program. I am proud for Armenia did it. The program will open new doors in front of Armenian artists and will allow them to participate in different EU-funded cultural projects”, Switalski said.

European Commissioner for Education, Culture, Youth and Sport Tibor Navracsics and Culture Minister of Armenia Armen Amiryan signed a memorandum of understanding in Brussels on March 20 on Armenia’s joining the “Creative Europe” program.

Armenia has joint “Culture” subprogram of the program.

