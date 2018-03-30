UN Yerevan Office has become a reliable partner for our Government – President Sargsyan receives newly appointed UN Resident Coordinator in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan received on March 30 newly appointed UN Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative for the Republic of Armenia Shombi Sharp.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, the President congratulated Shombi Sharp on the occasion of the assumption of the post and wished success, hoping that the experience he accumulated during his previous missions, as well as his good knowledge of the region will allow him to fulfill his mission in Armenia in the best way.

“A quarter of a century after Armenia’s membership to the UN and the opening of an office in Yerevan, the UN continues to be perceived in Armenia as a symbol of peace, cooperation and development. In this sense the activities of the Office headed by you is of key responsibility and importance for our public. We pay great attention to the cooperation with the UN, trying to contribute to the implementation of the priorities of the organization, as well as the formation of a peaceful and safe environment. And the proof of this is Armenia’s active participation in peacekeeping missions, and of course, also in the prevention and condemnation of crimes against humanity. The UN Office in Yerevan has become a reliable partner of our Government and this, of course, became possible thank to the works and successful projects implemented so far. One of the best examples of this is the practical assistance of the UNDP to the electoral process of Armenia by applying modern technologies, which raised the level of transparency of the elections and the public trust towards those processes. I once again wish you success. Be sure that you success is our success”, President Sargsyan underlined.

UN Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representativefor the Republic of Armenia Shombi Sharp thanked President Serzh Sargsyan for the reception and noted that during the short period of his stay in Armenia he has received a warm reception and feels like at home.

“Mr. President, taking the opportunity, I want to congratulate you on the key reform agenda in Armenia which is being successfully implemented by the Government of Armenia under your guidance. I also thank you for the important and close cooperation between the Government of Armenia and different UN agencies.

I particularly want to underline the efforts of the Government of Armenia at the Human Rights Council in relation to the prevention of genocides and other crimes against humanity, as well as the contribution of Armenia to the preservation of international security through peacekeeping missions”, the UN Resident Coordinator said.

The interlocutors also talked about the implementation of the UN Agenda 2030 and Sustainable Development Goals.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan