Greece’s national defense minister visits Yerablur Military Pantheon in Yerevan

YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. The delegation of Greece led by minister of national defense Panos Kammenos on March 30 visited Yerablur Military Pantheon in Yerevan to pay tribute to the memory of Armenian heroes fallen for the independence of the Fatherland, the Armenian defense ministry told Armenpress.

The Greek delegation was accompanied by Armenia’s defense minister Vigen Sargsyan.

Panos Kammenos is the first foreign defense minister who visits Yerablur Military Pantheon.

