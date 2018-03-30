Greece’s national defense minister visits Yerablur Military Pantheon in Yerevan
YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. The delegation of Greece led by minister of national defense Panos Kammenos on March 30 visited Yerablur Military Pantheon in Yerevan to pay tribute to the memory of Armenian heroes fallen for the independence of the Fatherland, the Armenian defense ministry told Armenpress.
The Greek delegation was accompanied by Armenia’s defense minister Vigen Sargsyan.
Panos Kammenos is the first foreign defense minister who visits Yerablur Military Pantheon.
English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan
- 17:45 Greece’s national defense minister visits Yerablur Military Pantheon in Yerevan
- 17:42 Russia expels diplomats of a number of countries
- 17:37 Nuclear physicist Yuri Hovhannisyan awarded Lomonosov Gold Medal by Russian Academy of Sciences
- 17:33 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 30-03-18
- 17:27 Asian Stocks - 30-03-18
- 17:15 Armenian Vice PM participates in Moscow EEU council session
- 16:44 Vardenis-Martakert highway boosts tourism in Artsakh
- 16:42 Armenian Ambassador meets First Vice-President of Czech Senate
- 16:27 Minister Martirosyan holds meeting with Russian Ambassador
- 16:24 6 Palestinians killed, 500 wounded in massive border protests
- 16:11 Armenian village goes green with energy-saving solar infrastructure
- 15:36 President Sargsyan holds meeting with executives of Young Scientists Support Program
- 15:16 United States extends GSP with retroactivity
- 15:10 Armenian FM, French minister of state discuss bilateral relations agenda
- 14:58 Coffee sellers in California must put cancer warning on coffee sold
- 14:39 HALO Trust de-miner undergoes lower limb amputation after surviving landmine blast in Artsakh
- 14:26 YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/104: Philip Roth’s controversial Portnoy’s Complaint debuts in weekly chartbuster list
- 14:12 Armenian community of Istanbul continues protests after highly controversial governmental interference secured Ateshyan’s further tenure
- 14:08 French International School in Armenia named after renowned writer Anatole France
- 14:02 Armenian PM holds farewell meeting with Russian Ambassador
- 13:53 Georgian PM denies media reports on his possible resignation
- 13:49 Armenian-made GALAXY military-grade radar covers all airborne objects in entire region
- 13:34 Heavy showers, thunderstorms forecast in Armenia, river flooding probable
- 13:11 ‘Very influential and emotional place’ – Minister of state of French foreign ministry visits Armenian Genocide Memorial
- 13:10 Azerbaijani citizen gunned down in Ukraine
- 13:00 US to require would-be immigrants to turn over social media handles
- 12:44 Avalanche alert declared in Stepantsminda-Lars road, cargo traffic suspended
- 12:31 Visits to India’s Taj Mahal to be limited to 3 hours per person
- 12:24 French President Emmanuel Macron to bring Francophone business delegation as part of Yerevan visit for October summit
- 12:21 PM Karapetyan introduced on SoftConstruct’s activity and programs
- 12:02 Skripal’s daughter “improving rapidly” – Sky News
- 11:53 Climate chaos to continue in 2018, UN chief warns
- 11:47 Armenian FM holds meeting with Greece’s national defense minister
- 11:38 Gaza farmer killed by Israeli tank shell
- 11:16 Russia releases Sarmat ICBM test video
16:35, 03.27.2018
Viewed 5758 times Turkey’s Erdogan personally ordered to organize protests in Berlin against Armenian Genocide recognition resolution - Der Spiegel's revelation
16:29, 03.23.2018
Viewed 3314 times Czech Airlines launches Prague-Yerevan-Prague regular flights
10:16, 03.29.2018
Viewed 3006 times Kurdish forces attack Turkish troops in northern Syria
14:35, 03.26.2018
Viewed 2944 times Russia to view any military threat against Armenia as threat to itself, says senior State Duma MP Konstantin Zatulin
12:26, 03.28.2018
Viewed 1699 times Estonian citizen barred from entering Baku in airport because of Armenian ethnicity