Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 30-03-18

YEREVAN, 30 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 30 March, USD exchange rate down by 0.16 drams to 480.06 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.57 drams to 591.72 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.03 drams to 8.36 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.80 drams to 674.39 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 139.59 drams to 20432.68 drams. Silver price down by 2.79 drams to 251.27 drams. Platinum price down by 51.13 drams to 14446.49 drams.