Armenian Vice PM participates in Moscow EEU council session

YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Vice Prime Minister Vache Gabrielyan, who also serves as minister of International Economic Integration and Reforms, participated in the Eurasian Economic Council session March 30 in Moscow, Russia, the government’s press service said.

A number of issues of deepening economic cooperation between EEU countries were discussed at the session.

The session discussed the draft of the concept of activities and creation of a Eurasian network of technology transfer, drafts about international treaties with third countries and the draft agreement about international organizations or international integration organizations.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan