Vardenis-Martakert highway boosts tourism in Artsakh

YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. The Vardenis-Martakert highway, the second land connection between Artsakh and Armenia after the Goris-Stepanakert highway, is positively impacting the economy, tourism and other sectors of Artsakh, the country’s minister of culture Sergey Shahverdyan told reporters.

The circle route significantly saves time for travelers for returning to Yerevan, according to the minister.

He stressed that the highway has important significance in the cultural life of Artsakh as well, because it passes near the Nikol Duman house-museum, Gandzasar, Dadivank – major tourism destinations.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan