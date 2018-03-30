Armenian Ambassador meets First Vice-President of Czech Senate

YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador to the Czech Republic Tigran Seiranian on March 27 met with Miluše Horská – First Vice-President of the Czech Senate (upper house of the parliament), the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting a number of issues of mutual interest, in particular, the necessity to strengthen inter-parliamentary cooperation, as well as bilateral ties in the fields of culture, education and science were discussed. A preliminary agreement was reached to organize a cultural manual dedicated to the 100th anniversaries of the first Republic of Armenia and the Czech Republic under the auspices of Miluše Horská.

The officials also touched upon the possibility to organize mutual visits, as well as issues relating to formation of their agenda and the ratification process of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.

Ambassador Seiranian informed Miluše Horská about the cancellation of the Armenian-Turkish protocols due to Turkey’s unconstructive stances, the Azerbaijani leader’s recent unprecedented militaristic statements on territorial claims towards Armenia.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan