Minister Martirosyan holds meeting with Russian Ambassador

YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. Minister of transport, communication and information technologies Vahan Martirosyan received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia to Armenia Ivan Volynkin who completes his diplomatic mission, the ministry told Armenpress.

Minister Martirosyan extended condolences to the Ambassador on the recent tragedy in Kemerovo. He said it’s necessary to make right conclusions from the incident in order to prevent such tragedies.

During the meeting the officials touched upon the productive cooperation formed between the two countries in the fields of transport and communication. The Armenian minister in particular highlighted the interests of the Russian company towards the ongoing road construction programs in the country.

The Ambassador attached importance to the development of transportation and road infrastructures in the country’s economy, and said this not only contributes to increase in cargo and passenger transportation volumes, but also to tourism development.

Minister Martirosyan thanked Ambassador Volynkin for the joint work and wished success in his future activities.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan