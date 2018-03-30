6 Palestinians killed, 500 wounded in massive border protests

YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. Six Palestinians were killed and some 500 were wounded by Israeli rubber bullets and live fire in the Gaza Strip on Friday, as a series of massive protests intensified along the security fence surrounding the Hamas-controlled enclave, Palestinian sources said, Times of Israel reports.

The Israel Defense Forces estimated that 17,000 Palestinians were taking part in “March of Return” demonstrations along the Gaza border,

The Gaza health ministry reported that five men were killed during the mass protests along the border. Some 500 Gazans were injured as of 3:00 p.m., with most of the injuries being caused by rubber bullets and tear gas.

Earlier a Gaza farmer was killed and a second man was wounded by an Israeli tank shell on Friday, a Gaza health ministry spokesman said, on a day of heightened tensions ahead of planned protests by Palestinians along the border with Israel, Reuters reports.

An Israeli military spokesman confirmed the incident.

“Overnight two suspects approached the security fence and began operating suspiciously and the tank fired toward them,” the spokesman said.

The Gaza health ministry spokesman said the farmer was killed and another was wounded near the town of Khan Younis. Residents there said he was gathering crops to sell later.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan