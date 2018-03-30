Armenian village goes green with energy-saving solar infrastructure

YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. The first energy-saving community project has been completed in Kasagh, Kotayk province, Armenia. The project was funded by ACBA Credit Agricole Bank.

The newly installed solar panels will provide power supply to all buildings of community-significance, as well as street lights, where LED light poles have been installed.

The green infrastructures will enable the community of Kasagh to save at least 6 million drams annually.

Kasagh is the first community in Armenia to go green and use the nature’s resources for electricity and heating – at the same time preserving nature.

CO2 emissions will reduce 105 tons annually as result of the green energy use.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan