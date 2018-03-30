President Sargsyan holds meeting with executives of Young Scientists Support Program

YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan held a meeting Friday with executives of the Young Scientists Support Program.

Minister of education and science Levon Mkrtchyan, a counselor for the program, was in attendance, the President’s Office said. The program is implemented under the auspices of personally the president.

The young scientists briefed the president on their 2017 activities, summed up the results of a 5-year action plan and addressed future tasks.

Executives of the program pointed out five main directions of activities – financial assistance to young scientists for attending international scientific events, financial assistance for organizing conferences, schools and seminars of young scientists, providing scientific grants, financial assistance for publishing research articles of young scientists in influential newspapers and financial assistance for the Productive Young Scientist contest.

The young scientists thanked the president for continuous support since the very first day of the program.

President Serzh Sargsyan said that proceeding from the importance and productivity of the program, it will continue, and called on the young scientists to continue actively working and developing the project with new ideas and initiatives.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan