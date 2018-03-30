Armenian FM, French minister of state discuss bilateral relations agenda

YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s foreign minister Edward Nalbandian on March 30 received the French delegation led by Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne - minister of state attached to the minister for Europe and foreign affairs, the Armenian MFA told Armenpress.

The meeting launched with a private talk, than was followed by an extended format talk with the participation of delegations.

Welcoming the guest the Armenian FM warmly remembered the meeting with Mr. Lemoyne in Paris last year in December.

The French minister of state thanked for the warm reception and said he is happy to be in friendly Armenia, noting that his delegation’s visit agenda is quite full.

During the meeting the sides thoroughly discussed issues relating to the preparation works of the upcoming Francophonie summit to be held in Yerevan on October 7-12, the foreign ministers conference, permanent council and other events, touched upon the documents to be adopted on the sidelines of the summit, as well as the expected events and discussions. In this context minister Nalbandian said the preparation works of the 17th Francophonie summit are normally moving on in accordance with the timeframe in close cooperation with all state concerned agencies of Armenia and the OIF Secretariat.

The meeting agenda also covered a number of issues relating to the Armenian-French relations agenda. The officials noted with satisfaction that the Armenian-French bilateral cooperation constantly and comprehensively develops.

The sides also discussed the cooperation opportunities at bilateral and multilateral formats on the sidelines of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement signed with the EU.

The Armenian FM introduced the guests on the recent developments of the peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict highly appreciating the efforts with France, as well as the remaining OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries – Russia and the US, aimed at peacefully solving the conflict.

During the meeting a number of other urgent international and regional issues were also discussed.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan