French International School in Armenia named after renowned writer Anatole France

YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. From now on the French International School in Armenia, which operates for already 10 years, is named after renowned French writer, Nobel Prize winner Anatole France, reports Armenpress.

The opening ceremony of the panel named after Anatole France was carried out by Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne - minister of state attached to the minister for Europe and foreign affairs of France, and Armenia’s minister of education and science Levon Mkrtchyan.

The ceremony was also attended by French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte, as well as school children and staff.

The French minister of state Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne said Anatole France was the loud voice during Armenians’ difficult times. “We know what a great influence he had on supporting the Armenian cause”, he said.

Minister Levon Mkrtchyan said the most important feature of the Armenian-French relations is that both are linked not only with current interests, but also with common worldview.

“Naming this school after Anatole France is the evidence of this: we can say with gratitude that during the difficult times of our people the French intellectuals also supported Armenians. This is the continuation of the joint path launched in the 10th century, and the upcoming Francophonie summit, which will be held in Armenia, is the assessment of this period”, the minister said.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan