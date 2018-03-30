Georgian PM denies media reports on his possible resignation

YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. Georgia’s Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili denied the media reports on his possible resignation, stating that he has no plans to leave the post for several years, RIA Novosti reports.

Earlier Rustavi 2 TV reported about Kvirikashvili’s possible resignation.

This topic is being actively discussed after the release of an open letter by the Georgian PM addressed to the Russian leadership in which he called on to normalize the bilateral relations. But according to Rustavi 2, not all members of the PM’s team supported his position.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan