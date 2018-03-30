Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 March

Heavy showers, thunderstorms forecast in Armenia, river flooding probable


YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. Rainfalls and thunderstorms are expected midday March 30 throughout Armenia as a powerful cyclone has reached the country. Strong winds are expected during thunderstorms, the ministry of emergency situations said.

Heavy rainfalls are expected mostly in Shirak, Lori, Tavush, Kotayk, Gegharkunik, Ararat and Yerevan.

Water levels in rivers are expected to rise March 30-31, namely in the Arpa and Aghstyev Rivers.

Showers and thunderstorm are forecast in Yerevan for midday March 30, overnight March 31 and overnight April 3-4.

 

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan




