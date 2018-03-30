Avalanche alert declared in Stepantsminda-Lars road, cargo traffic suspended

YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. Georgian authorities told the Armenian ministry of emergency situations that the Stepantsminda-Lars road is open only for passenger vehicles. An avalanche alert has been declared in the area.

The ministry reported that all roads and highways in Armenia are passable as of 12:30.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected nationwide March 30-31 and in the evening of April 3.

Clear weather is forecast for April 1, April 2 and overnight April 3.

The Stepantsminda-Lars road is the only land connection between Armenia and Russia, which runs through Georgia. Stepantsminda is a small town in north-eastern Georgia. The road is used for both passenger and cargo transportations and is of major significance. Vehicles pass through the Verkhni (Upper) Lars customs checkpoint into Russia.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan