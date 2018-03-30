Visits to India’s Taj Mahal to be limited to 3 hours per person

YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. The visits to the Taj Mahal, one of the most famous landmarks of India, will be limited, CNN reports.

There are plans to place a three-hour cap on visits to avoid overcrowding at the popular tourist location.

The enormous white marble tomb, listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, can attract at least 50,000 visitors a day on the weekend, according to a spokesman for the Archaeological Survey of India, which oversees the Taj Mahal.

"Sometimes people end up spending a whole day at the Taj. This creates a situation where there are too many people. It is being implemented so that the movement of visitors can be regulated. Day by day, the number of visitors are increasing. This is to ensure no untoward incidents or accidents occur”, the spokesman D N Dimri told CNN.

The decision to place a three-hour cap on visits will come into force from April 1 and will apply to both local and foreign visitors.

