French President Emmanuel Macron to bring Francophone business delegation as part of Yerevan visit for October summit

YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne - Minister of State to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, underscores that Armenia and France have always had developing relations and that now they are trying to advance these relations even more.

Speaking to reporters in the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan, the minister of state said that French President Emmanuel Macron will bring a Francophone business delegation with him for the upcoming La Francophonie Summit, which is due in October in Yerevan.

“Economic dimension is important for us. During the Francophonie summit, when president Macron will conduct a state visit to Armenia, a Francophone business delegation will arrive with him. One of the goals of my visit is to prepare also this visit”, he said.

He also added that he arrived to Armenia to discuss issues related to the Francophonie with Armenia’s minister of foreign affairs Edward Nalbandian, namely in terms on educational and cultural projects.

Minister of State Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne arrived in Armenia on a two-day visit.

President Serzh Sargsyan will have a meeting with Lemoyne.

The French Minister of State will also have talks with Armenian FM Edward Nalbandian on March 30.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan