PM Karapetyan introduced on SoftConstruct’s activity and programs

YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan visited SoftConstruct Yerevan Office on March 30, the government told Armenpress.

During the tour the PM was introduced on the IT company’s activity which deals with software creation, supply and service.

Founded in UK the company opened offices in 14 countries of the world and has more than 500 partners. The number of employees of SoftConstruct and its affiliated companies reaches 2500.

In addition to game programs, SoftConstruct created many other programs, including the Ucraft – quick and simple platform for website creation, the CRM aimed at ensuring link with customers, MegaFeed service and etc. It was stated that the MegaFeed system of programs and apps developed by SoftConstruct enables to transfer information from any part of the world to customers at a speed of up to 0.5 seconds which is significantly faster than any type of TV broadcasting. The company’s FCBanking program is designed for credit companies.

The company executives said they plan to expand SoftConstruct’s activity every year and increase the number of jobs.

PM Karapetyan welcomed the company’s activity, as well as steps and programs aimed at creating new jobs in the IT field.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan