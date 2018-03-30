Skripal’s daughter “improving rapidly” – Sky News

YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. Yulia Skripal, the daughter of the former intelligence officer Sergei Skripal who was targeted in a nerve agent attack in England is understood to be eating and drinking in hospital. She is no longer in critical condition and is improving, Sky News reports.

Earlier BBC reported that Yulia is conscious and is able to speak.

Her father Sergei, 66, remains in a critical but stable condition.

On 4 March 2018, Sergei Skripal, a former Russian intelligence officer, and his daughter Yulia, visiting him from Moscow, were poisoned with an alleged Russia-made nerve agent in Salisbury, England. As of 13 March 2018, they remain critically ill at Salisbury District Hospital. The poisoning is being investigated by British authorities as attempted murder.

The United Kingdom believes it is "highly likely" that the Russian government was behind the attack. Russia denies any involvement.

The incident sparked an international diplomatic crisis when many Western countries began expelling Russian diplomats from their countries. Most recently, Russia responded by expelling 60 US diplomats.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan