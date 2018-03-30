Gaza farmer killed by Israeli tank shell

YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. A Gaza farmer was killed and a second man was wounded by an Israeli tank shell on Friday, a Gaza health ministry spokesman said, on a day of heightened tensions ahead of planned protests by Palestinians along the border with Israel, Reuters reports.

An Israeli military spokesman confirmed the incident.

“Overnight two suspects approached the security fence and began operating suspiciously and the tank fired toward them,” the spokesman said.

The Gaza health ministry spokesman said the farmer was killed and another was wounded near the town of Khan Younis. Residents there said he was gathering crops to sell later.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan