Saudi Crown Prince warns of possible war with Iran

YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. Saudi Arabia’s crown prince called on the international community to squeeze Iran economically and politically to avoid a direct military confrontation in the region, Wall Street Journal reports.

Sanctions “will create more pressure on the regime,” Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told The Wall Street Journal.

“We have to succeed so as to avoid military conflict,” said Prince Mohammed, who is Saudi Arabia’s day-to-day ruler. “If we don’t succeed in what we are trying to do, we will likely have war with Iran in 10-15 years.”

King Salman, appointed him as heir to the throne in June last year, consolidating his position as Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler.

Iran is allegedly supplying Yemeni rebels with weaponry used against Saudi Arabia in a three-year war.

Iran denies giving weapons to Yemeni rebels and says Saudi Arabia is the one playing a destabilizing role in the region.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan