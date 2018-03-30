Armenian Genocide shouldn’t be denied: Bundestag MP considers unacceptable Erdogan’s interference in Germany’s domestic affairs

YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s initiative to provoke protests in Germany on the occasion of the adoption of the Armenian Genocide recognition resolution by Bundestag is totally unacceptable, Evrim Sommer – member of the Left group in the German Bundestag, lawmaker of Kurdish origin, told ARMENPRESS.

The Bundestag lawmaker said interest-guided influence of foreign governments on domestic political decisions of the Federal Republic of Germany must be rejected in general. She stated that the “Osmanen Germania Rocker” apparently acts as an extension of the Turkish government in Germany.

“As far as the media reports are showing, it was attempted to stir up a protest mood among the people of Turkish origin living here, against the passing of the Bundestag-resolution on the recognition of the Genocide of the Armenians in the Ottoman Empire in 1915/16. The Genocide of the Armenians is a historically well-researched historical fact which shouldn’t be denied anymore. Historical facts must be recognized, even if they question state founding myths. The state denial policy preserves an ideological life lie, on which the Turkish Republic was built and is still based”, the MP said.

Evrim Sommer emphasized that it is totally unacceptable to try to impose the Turkish historical doctrine with its denial of mass public crimes immediately before and during the nation-state foundation of modern Turkey in Germany.

The lawmaker said the Turkish state and politics in Turkey still didn’t break with this past, which is why many of the social problems that raised during this period, such as state-imposed nationalism, continue to this day and continue their disastrous work.

Earlier the German Der Spiegel newspaper reported that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan personally ordered to organize protests in Germany in connection with the adoption of the Armenian Genocide recognition resolution by the Bundestag in June 2016.

A phone call recorded by the German Police reveals how Erdogan calls ruling Justice and Development Party’s lawmaker Metin Kulunk on June 1 (day before the adoption of the Bundestag resolution), who was in Berlin at that time and was engaged in organization of protests.

Interview by Araks Kasyan

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan