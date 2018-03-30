Russia vows to respond to US shutdown of RT broadcast in Washington

YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. Russia will respond to the shutdown of RT broadcast in Washington D.C., Andrey Klimov, head of the state sovereignty protection commission of the Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian parliament, said.

“We’ve said numerously that our means will be a response, that is – if there is a practical implementation of threats from that side, then similar responses will be followed from our side also”, he said.

RT and Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan has confirmed that RT’s provider company that broadcasts shows in the Washington, DC, metropolitan area will cease doing so.

"The provider company that aired our broadcast in Washington threw us out of the broadcast network," Simonyan said via Twitter on Thursday. "Yes, because of our ‘foreign agent' status."

"RT will continue broadcasting in Washington on other platforms," Simonyan said. RT's final program in Washington will air March 31.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan