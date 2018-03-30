France to send troops to Syria’s Manbij to support Kurds

YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. The French authorities made a decision to send troops to Syria’s Manbij to support Kurdish militia, the representative of the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) delegation said, Parisien newspaper reports.

On March 29 the SDF delegation met with French President Emmanuel Macron. According to the delegation’s representative, Macron plans to send troops to Manbij very soon. It is stated the operation will be carried out by the coordination with the US troops.

Earlier the Turkish National Security Council urged to immediately withdraw the Kurdish forces from Manbij. Ankara said in case of not implementing this demand, it can launch military operations in that region.

