New bill set to introduce financial support for domestic violence victims in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. A new bill is set to introduce financial support for domestic violence victims in Armenia.

The ministry of labor and social affairs told ARMENPRESS that this is the first time that a similar bill is introduced which is regulating the area and defining financial support.

“It isn’t a preventive measure, it is simply assistance. If there’s violence we will support in order for the victim to recover from that condition”, Armenuhi Tanashyan, a ministry official said.

The financial assistance must be spent for temporary accommodation expenses, violence related healthcare issues and other needs. The money can also be spent for training fees as part of seeking new employment.

Tanashyan says the assistance is planned for all possible victims – women, men and children. A custodian will deal with the assistance issue for minors.

The bill hasn’t yet been submitted to the government for debates as it is still undergoing public discussions.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan