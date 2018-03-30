Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 March

20 dead in Thailand bus fire


YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. A fire on board a bus in western Thailand killed 20 migrant workers from Myanmar early on Friday, Reuters reports.

The bus was carrying 47 workers who had just crossed the border into Thailand to work legally. Three other people on the bus were injured but the rest escaped unharmed, police said.

“The driver said he saw fire breaking out from the middle of the bus, which then spread quickly,” Kritkanok Dan-udom, the chief of Maetor district police station, told Reuters.

