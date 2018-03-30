20 dead in Thailand bus fire
YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. A fire on board a bus in western Thailand killed 20 migrant workers from Myanmar early on Friday, Reuters reports.
The bus was carrying 47 workers who had just crossed the border into Thailand to work legally. Three other people on the bus were injured but the rest escaped unharmed, police said.
“The driver said he saw fire breaking out from the middle of the bus, which then spread quickly,” Kritkanok Dan-udom, the chief of Maetor district police station, told Reuters.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
- 11:16 Russia releases Sarmat ICBM test video
- 10:59 Trump says U.S. will leave Syria ‘very soon’
- 10:39 Saudi Crown Prince warns of possible war with Iran
- 10:27 Russia vows to respond to US shutdown of RT broadcast in Washington
- 10:25 Armenian Genocide shouldn’t be denied: Bundestag MP considers unacceptable Erdogan’s interference in Germany’s domestic affairs
- 10:11 France to send troops to Syria’s Manbij to support Kurds
- 10:06 New bill set to introduce financial support for domestic violence victims in Armenia
- 10:02 20 dead in Thailand bus fire
- 09:54 White House: Russia’s expulsion of U.S. diplomats a ‘deterioration’ in relations
- 09:41 MEP Frank Engel sees EU-Turkey relations after opening of border with Armenia, release of journalists
- 09:30 European Stocks - 29-03-18
- 09:27 US stocks up - 29-03-18
- 09:25 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 29-03-18
- 09:23 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 29-03-18
- 09:20 Oil Prices - 29-03-18
- 03.29-22:00 Yulia Skripal is conscious, talking - BBC
- 03.29-21:21 Russia to expel 60 U.S. diplomats
- 03.29-20:11 Lavrov, OSCE Secretary General to discuss Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement
- 03.29-19:43 President Sargsyan receives Greek Minister of National Defense
- 03.29-19:16 Japanese Hanami holiday celebrated in front of Armenian parliament park
- 03.29-18:57 Armenia supports Greece’s efforts to release 2 Greek servicemen detained in Turkey
- 03.29-18:21 Stepantsminda-Lars highway still closed
- 03.29-18:18 Turkey is far away from European values – Greek Defense Minister
- 03.29-18:18 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 29-03-18
- 03.29-18:16 Asian Stocks - 29-03-18
- 03.29-18:03 Head of Penitentiary Department of Armenia briefs President Sargsyan on works done in 2017 and plans for 2018
- 03.29-17:11 Inauguration of Gregory of Narek statue in Vatican is highly anticipated event – La Stampa’s coverage
- 03.29-17:06 Senior lawmaker addresses government in response to VisaMetric concerns
- 03.29-16:58 HALO Trust releases identities of Artsakh landmine explosion victims
- 03.29-16:54 VisaMetric cannot use data collected for one purpose for another purposes – Information Freedom Center head
- 03.29-16:30 Automated systems, UAVs: KBX CJSC’s products belong exclusively to Armenia
- 03.29-16:13 Welcoming ceremony of Greek defense minister held in Armenian defense ministry
- 03.29-15:53 Minister of State of French foreign ministry to visit Armenia
- 03.29-15:50 3 out of 67 missing found among survivors after Kemerovo inferno
- 03.29-15:49 Artsakh law enforcement agencies probe fatal landmine explosion
16:35, 03.27.2018
Viewed 5512 times Turkey’s Erdogan personally ordered to organize protests in Berlin against Armenian Genocide recognition resolution - Der Spiegel's revelation
16:29, 03.23.2018
Viewed 3281 times Czech Airlines launches Prague-Yerevan-Prague regular flights
14:35, 03.26.2018
Viewed 2909 times Russia to view any military threat against Armenia as threat to itself, says senior State Duma MP Konstantin Zatulin
10:16, 03.29.2018
Viewed 2902 times Kurdish forces attack Turkish troops in northern Syria
12:26, 03.28.2018
Viewed 1620 times Estonian citizen barred from entering Baku in airport because of Armenian ethnicity