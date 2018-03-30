White House: Russia’s expulsion of U.S. diplomats a ‘deterioration’ in relations

YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. The White House said Thursday that Moscow’s tit-for-tat decision to expel 60 U.S. diplomats “marks a further deterioration in the United States-Russia relationship”, Washington Times reported.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Russia’s response to the U.S. expelling 60 diplomats – who the US calls alleged intelligence officers earlier this week “was not unanticipated, and the United States will deal with it.”

“The expulsion of undeclared Russian intelligence officers by the United States and more than two dozen partner nations and NATO allies earlier this week was an appropriate response to the Russian attack on the soil of the United Kingdom,” she said.

On 4 March 2018, Sergei Skripal, a former Russian intelligence officer, and his daughter Yulia, visiting him from Moscow, were poisoned with an alleged Russia-made nerve agent in Salisbury, England. As of 13 March 2018, they remain critically ill at Salisbury District Hospital. The poisoning is being investigated by British authorities as attempted murder.

The United Kingdom believes it is "highly likely" that the Russian government was behind the attack. Russia denies any involvement. Many countries have since coordinated actions to expel Russian diplomats.

