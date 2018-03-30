LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 29-03-18

LONDON, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 29 March:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.74% to $2014.00, copper price up by 1.19% to $6720.00, lead price up by 0.29% to $2412.00, nickel price up by 2.50% to $13300.00, tin price up by 0.89% to $21055.00, zinc price up by 1.02% to $3309.50, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $94000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.