Yulia Skripal is conscious, talking - BBC

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Yulia Skripal, the daughter of ex-spy Sergei Skripal, is improving rapidly and is conscious and talking, ARMENPRESS reports, citing BBC.

Ms Skripal and her father were admitted nearly four weeks ago after being exposed to a nerve agent in Salisbury."She has responded well to treatment but continues to receive expert clinical care 24 hours a day," doctors said.

Mr Skripal remains in a critical but stable condition.

However there is no news on what the long-term damage might be.

Meanwhile the police have placed cordons round a children's play area at Montgomery Gardens near Mr Skripal's home.

"Officers will be searching it as a precautionary measure," said Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dean Haydon.

The Skripals were admitted to hospital on 4 March after being found collapsed on a bench at the Maltings shopping centre in Salisbury.

Police have been treating the case as attempted murder.

On Wednesday, police said the Skripals first came into contact with the nerve agent at his home in Salisbury.

Forensic tests show the highest concentration was found on the front door.

The nerve agent was found at other locations in the town but in lower concentrations, the Metropolitan Police said.

The British government has accused the Russian state of involvement in the attack - a claim Moscow has denied.

