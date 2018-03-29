Lavrov, OSCE Secretary General to discuss Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger will discuss Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement inter alia, ARMENPRESS reports official representative of the Russian MFA Maria Zakharova announced during a weekly briefing.

The meeting of Lavrov and Greminger is scheduled on April 5 in the sidelines of the Conference on International Security to be held in Moscow.

“It can be assumed that they will discuss the role of the OSCE in the settlement of the conflicts in Donbas, Transnistria and Nagorno Karabakh, as well as stability in the Caucasian region”, Zakharova said.

