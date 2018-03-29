Japanese Hanami holiday celebrated in front of Armenian parliament park

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Japanese Hanami holiday was celebrated in front of Armenian parliament park on March 29 during which an opening ceremony of a signboard about Japanese sakuras (cherry blossom) took place.

The event was attended by Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov, the members of Armenia-Japan parliamentary friendship group and the Ambassador of Japan to Armenia Eiji Taguchi.

The presentation of Artsvi Bakhchinyan’s book titled “Armenian-Japanese historical and cultural ties” took place during the ceremony.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia, the head of the Armenian-Japanese parliamentary friendship group Samvel Farmanyan, greeting the participants, highlighted the organization of the event at the parliament which has become a tradition.

Artsvi Bakhchinyan thanked for the opportunity to present the book and referred to the common features of the two peoples, which are numerous despite the geographical distance. “I do not consider my work completed. I will continue to work on the book”, the author said, adding that he started to work on it 15 years ago.

Sakuras imported from Japan were planted at the parliament park on May 12, 2015 symbolizing the friendship of the Armenian and Japanese peoples.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan