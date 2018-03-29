Armenia supports Greece’s efforts to release 2 Greek servicemen detained in Turkey

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenia supports the efforts of Greece to release the 2 Greek servicemen who strayed into the Turkish territories due to unfavorable weather conditions on March 2 and were arrested on the charges of espionage, Defense Minister of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan announced in a press conference at the ministry. “We find that there should be a demonstration of good will and mutual respect and the ability to be more flexible towards one another should prevail in all types of relations. We support the Greek side in this issue”, ARMENPRESS reports the Minister saying.

Vigen Sargsyan also informed that he discussed with his Greek counterpart issues about relations with Turkey. “We mutually found it inacceptable the policy of that country to speak in the language of preconditions or threats. In this context I informed my colleague about the reasons of terminating the ratification procedure of the Armenian-Turkish protocols signed in 2009”, the Armenian Defense Minister stressed.

On March 2 two servicemen of the Greek armed forces strayed into Turkey. They were patrolling in the section of Maritsa River which divides Turkey and Greece. They are arrested on the charges of military espionage. The Turkish court ruled to keep the 2 Greek soldiers in jail on March 27. The Greek servicemen are still kept in detention in Turkey.

