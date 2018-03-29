Stepantsminda-Lars highway still closed
YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Stepantsminda-Lars highway was still closed by 18:00, March 29 due to danger of rockfall, Georgian authorities told the Armenian Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies.
The Stepantsminda-Lars road is the only land connection between Armenia and Russia, which runs through Georgia. Stepantsminda is a small town in north-eastern Georgia. The road is used for both passenger and cargo transportations and is of major significance. Vehicles pass through the Verkhni (Upper) Lars customs checkpoint into Russia.
