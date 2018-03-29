Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 29-03-18
YEREVAN, 29 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 29 March, USD exchange rate stood at 480.22 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 4.03 drams to 591.15 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 0.01 drams to 8.33 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 4.37 drams to 675.19 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price is down by 138.95 drams to 20572.27 drams. Silver price is down by 2.85 drams to 254.06 drams. Platinum price is down by 154.40 drams to 14497.62 drams.
