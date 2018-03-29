Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 March

Asian Stocks - 29-03-18


TOKYO, 29 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 29 March:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.61% to 21159.08 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.26% to 1704.00 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 1.22% to 3160.53 points, and HANG SENG is up by 0.24% to 30093.38 points.




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration