Asian Stocks - 29-03-18

TOKYO, 29 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 29 March:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.61% to 21159.08 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.26% to 1704.00 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 1.22% to 3160.53 points, and HANG SENG is up by 0.24% to 30093.38 points.