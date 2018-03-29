Turkey is far away from European values – Greek Defense Minister

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Panagiotis Kammenos, the Minister of the National Defense of the Hellenic Republic notes that Turkey is still far away from European values. Referring to the incident that 2 Greek servicemen who accidentally strayed into Turkey on March 2 due to unfavorable weather and were arrested on charges of espionage, the Minister of National Defense of Greece said during a press conference at the Defense Ministry of Armenia that Greece wants to see Turkey standing close to the European values, but judging from the announcements of the Turkish president and the decisions of the authorities of that country, it becomes clear that Turkey is returning to the past times.

“Judging from the announcements of the Turkish president and the decisions of that the authorities of that country, Ankara is returning to the past times and intends to create another Ottoman Empire. This pushes Turkey away from the European values”, ARMENPRESS reports Kammenos saying.

Panagiotis Kammenos reminded Turkey that its previous imperialistic attempts ended up in a failure.

On March 2 two servicemen of the Greek armed forces strayed into Turkey. They were patrolling in the section of Maritsa River which divides Turkey and Greece. They are arrested on the charges of military espionage. The Turkish court ruled to keep the 2 Greek soldiers in jail on March 27. The Greek servicemen are still kept in detention in Turkey.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan