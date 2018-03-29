Head of Penitentiary Department of Armenia briefs President Sargsyan on works done in 2017 and plans for 2018

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Head of the Penitentiary Department of the Justice Ministry of Armenia Rafael Hovhannisyan briefed President Sargsyan on the works done in 2017 in a working meeting with President Serzh Sargsyan on March 28. He particularly referred to legislative reforms, improvement of primary health care quality, application of energy-saving projects and steps to reduce corruption risks.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, the Head of the Penitentiary Department also briefed on the plans and initiatives for 2018, which include establishment of a sewing factory at “Abovyan” penitentiary, the improvement of the social conditions of “Nubarashen” penitentiary,a s well as a range of other projects.

President Serzh Sargsyan issues a number of instructions, including to consistently continue the reforms, and to pay more attention to the healthcare and nutrition provided to the convicts.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan