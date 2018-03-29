HALO Trust releases identities of Artsakh landmine explosion victims

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. HALO Trust has released the names of its staff members who were killed in a landmine explosion in Ghazanchi area of Artsakh. The victims have been identified as Pavel Akopov, Samson Avanessian and Marat Petrossian.

“The injured are currently being treated in Stepanakert Hospital and HALO has contacted the families in Nagorno Karabakh of all those involved”, HALO Trust said in a statement.

Representatives of HALO Trust told RFE/RL that the three people who were killed and the two who were injured were all local residents.

“We are working closely with the local police and authorities and have called in external investigators to report on the full facts of the incident. “

James Cowan, HALO’s CEO said: “Every day around the world, more than 8,000 HALO staff go to work in places where no one else can tread and this tragic incident throws into stark relief the dangers that they face and the importance of our work. Our colleagues were killed while working to make the land safe for the people of Nagorno Karabakh.”

Earlier ARMENPRESS was informed that the injured are 31 year old Garik Vahiryan and 44 year old Aram Mkrtchyan. The Republican Medical Center of Artsakh told ARMENPRESS that Vahiryan was undergoing surgery of the lower limbs, while Mkrtchyan was under intensive care.

