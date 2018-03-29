Senior lawmaker addresses government in response to VisaMetric concerns

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Armen Ashotyan, chairman of the foreign relations committee of the Armenian parliament, has addressed the government regarding the decision on authorizing VisaMetric, a Russian-Turkish organization, with dealing with the documentation process of applying for visa to certain EU countries.

Ashotyan said that in response to the concerns of citizens he has sent a written inquiry to the government on behalf of the foreign relations committee. “I will notify on the process”, he said on Facebook.

Earlier Germany’s Ambassador to Armenia Matthias Kiesler said that starting April 3, 2018, Schengen Visa applications in Yerevan will be accepted not by the Embassy of Germany itself, but a company called VisaMetric.

VisaMetric is a Russian-Turkish consortium with its holding based in Turkey.

