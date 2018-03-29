Automated systems, UAVs: Locator CJSC’s products belong exclusively to Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Locator CJSC and UAV Lab are taking part in the ArmHiTec 2018 international exhibition of arms and defense technologies in the Yerevan expo center which launched on March 29.

Argishti Avetikyan – engineer at Locator CJSC, told Armenpress that the companies present automated systems and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), devices of kamikaze, reconnaissance and cargo transportation significance, drones, laser marking systems. For instance, devices designed for offensive purposes are presented: they move in the direction of tank and explode anti-tank mine. “They even can transport machine gun and fight in the frontline instead of soldier, as well as deliver medicine”, he said.

Argishti Avetikyan clarified that the company’s products are being created exclusively for Armenia.

“All are conceptual models and in case of orders we can do by serial production. This idea came in this company in 2014 after watching The Jackal movie: we created a machine gun after which we opened a department of military developments. We are trying to automate the equipment we have, during the coming years we created adversary detection systems”, he said, adding that this year they have presented their platform and the machine gun system as a budgetary system which enables the soldier to view the enemy through cameras and open fire.

Argishti Avetikyan said except from the equipment presented at the exhibition, the rest have passed field tests and received positive assessment by the defense ministry.

